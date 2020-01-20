Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians

Iran considers the passengers with dual nationality, who were on a Ukrainian plane that was shot down accidentally earlier this month, to be Iranian citizens, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.
Many of the 176 who perished in the disaster were Iranians with dual citizenship, Canada had 57 citizens on board."
We have informed Canada that Tehran considers dual nationals who were killed in the plane crash as Iranian citizens ... Iran is mourning their deaths," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne last Wednesday dismissed the Iranian position on dual nationality as "nonsense."
First published: 18:14 , 01.20.20