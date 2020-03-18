Rabbi of Western Wall pleads,' do not kiss the wall'

Shmuel Rabinovitch, Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites of Israel, has issued a statement on Monday, asking all visitors to the Western Wall to refrain from kissing, or otherwise touching the stones of the wall due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The rabbi’s request came after he consulted with Health Ministry professionals, who advise the public should maintain personal hygiene by avoiding unnecessary physical contact in order to help halt the spread of coronavirus.

Attendants to the Western Wall wearing masks ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The Western Wall's prayer square nearly empty amid coronavirus spread ( Photo: Courtesy )

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which oversees the site’s everyday operations, stated that activity within the prayer square is ongoing while ensuring that visitors and worshipers do not exceed ten people according to the Health Ministry’s guidelines which also require a distance of at least two meters between any two visitors on the site.