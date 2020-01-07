Sandbags and storms: Israel braces for new bout of wintry weather





Just days after a storm claimed the lives of four people, authorities across Israel are bracing for a new bout of turbulent winter weather, which is expected to begin Wednesday and will continue through the weekend.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Fire fighters, police officers and volunteers will be deployed throughout the country, and police are warning people to avoid using elevators in the event of power outages and flooding.

Flooding in Tel Aviv during the most recent storms ( Photo: Kobi Koanks )

Local authorities are also preparing for the storm. In Tel Aviv, sandbags have been distributed in locations designated as emergency centers.

Nahariya municipality in the north, which saw devastating flooding last week, will even move to an emergency footing in the afternoon hours.

Flooding in Nahariya during the recent storms

According to the forecast, the weather system will affect most areas of the country.

Large amounts of rainfall are expected, leading to flooding across the country, especially in the north and the center, where thunderstorms are also forecast.

Flooding in Israel during the most recent storms

During the day, the rain will spread to the center, temperatures will drop and it will become colder than usual for the time of year.

There is a fear of flooding in cities and of rivers. A snowstorm is expected at Mount Hermon on the Golan Heights, and there may be light snow Wednesday morning in the northern Golan.

Snow on Mount Hermon ( Photo: Hermon Ski Resort )

In the evening, the rain will reach the northern Negev with fear of flooding. There may also be wind gusts of up to 80 km per hour.

Police are bolstering their forces and are urging the public to contact the emergency hotline in the event of any unusual incidents. In addition, the police recommended people not to travel or hike in flood zones.

"Avoid travel on roads where there is flooding, keep your distance [from other vehicles], and reduce your speed during inclement weather," the police said. "It is advisable to cancel trips that are not necessary or to areas that may be flooded."

Pulling a car out of the floods in Binyamina ( Photo: Fire and Rescue Service )

Fire and Rescue Service Commissioner Dedi Simchi has instructed all districts to prepare for various scenarios, with a focus on a quick response.

He ordered operational reinforcements at fire stations throughout the country and placed volunteer units on full alert.

Flooding at Yagur Stream near Haifa ( Photo: Yair Caspi )

The Fire Service also emphasized that in the event of flooding, people should avoid subterranean parking lots and refrain from using elevators below ground level.

Last weekend, 25-year-old couple Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari drowned in when they became trapped in an elevator in their Tel Aviv building's underground car park as it filled up with floodwater.

Rescue services also advise people to avoid open spaces and stay away from antennas and trees in the event of a lightning storm.

Police block Route 90 to the Dead Sea, which frequently sees flash floods ( Photo: Israel Police )

The Electric Corp. also announced that it is on high alert and has halted disconnections for people who have not paid their bills.

It has warned that there is zero chance that the power grid will emerge unscathed from the severe weather.