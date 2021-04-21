Saudi Arabia reiterates call for Iran to engage in ongoing negotiations - SPA

Saudi Arabia reiterated on Tuesday its call for Iran to engage in the ongoing negotiations over the 2015 nuclear agreement, avoid escalation, and not expose the region's security and stability to more tension, the Cabinet said in a statement, according to the state news agency, SPA.

