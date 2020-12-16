Biden hails transportation nominee Buttigieg as 'new voice'

President-elect Joe Biden introduced his one-time Democratic primary rival Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary Wednesday, saying the 38-year-old can be "a new voice" in the fight against economic inequality, institutional racism and climate change.

