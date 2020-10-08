U.S. to hit all of Iran's financial sector with sanctions

The Trump administration is poised to announce that it will blacklist Iran's entire financial sector, dealing another blow to an economy that is already reeling under U.S. sanctions. The move could deepen tensions with European nations over Iran.

