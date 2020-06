Israel saw 349 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday midnight, the Health Ministry said Friday, marking the highest daily number of diagnoses since April.

One person has also succumbed to COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the national death toll from the disease to 304.

