American Santas hit Jerusalem for Orthodox Christmas

Dozens of Santa Clauses turned heads in Jerusalem on Sunday, catching a ride on a sightseeing tram and parading in its walled Old City in a visit to the Holy Land for Orthodox Christmas.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The Santas were trained in spreading holiday cheer at the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Michigan. The trip was hosted by Israel’s Tourism Ministry to coincide with the date when many Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas - Jan. 7.

People dressed in Santa Claus outfits wave from inside a bus ( Photo: Reuters )

Fred Honerkamp, 74, from Midland, Michigan, said he had been a Santa for 18 years, “lifting a lot of children and hearing their hopes and dreams”:

“There’s a saying that ‘he errs who thinks that Santa comes through the chimney - he comes through the heart’, and we represent the spirit of love and giving during the Christmas season.”

A group of Santa Clauses parading through the Old City ( Photo: Reuters )

The 50-strong Santa squad were also planning to take a boat ride, in costume, on the biblical Sea of Galilee, and to float, in Santa bathing suits, in the mineral-rich waters of the Dead Sea, the ministry said.