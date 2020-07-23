Channels
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump during the announcement of the Trump peace plan
Photo: EPA
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (left) and White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt

Greenblatt: U.S. wants Israel to earmark land for future Palestinian state

Ex-U.S. Mideast envoy says while Trump peace plan allows Israel to apply sovereignty to some 30% of West Bank, it also commits Israel to slating lands for a Palestinian state

i24NEWS |
Published: 07.23.20 , 19:34
The United States wants Israel to earmark lands for a future Palestinian state, former U.S. Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt told Army Radio on Thursday.
    • Washington seeks the move in exchange for greenlighting Israel's intention to apply sovereignty over West Bank areas under U.S. President Donald Trump's Peace to Prosperity plan.
    U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (left) and White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt
    U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (left) and White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt
    (Photo: AFP)
    • Greenblatt pointed out that while the plan does allow Israel to apply its laws to some 30% of the West Bank, it also commits Israel to slating lands for a Palestinian state.
    • Greenblatt's remarks follow reports in the Israeli media that the U.S. asked Israel to hand half of Area C - a zone currently under Israeli security and civil control - to the Palestinian Authority while applying its laws to the other half.
    The Trump peace plan also sees territories in the Negev, in Israel's south, appended to the coastal Gaza Strip and converted into agriculture and industry centers.
    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump during the announcement of the Trump peace plan
    (Photo: EPA)
    Under the coalition agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz, an annexation plan could have been put to a vote as early as July 1.
    However, late into July, no plan is on the table, and the prospects of the move are unclear as multiple reports suggested it is not on the immediate agenda for the government.

    Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.
