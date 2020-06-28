Tax relief on personal expenses is 'justified, but wrong time,' says Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday morning that the decision by the Finance Committee to give him tax relief for expenses for work in his Caesarea residence "was justified – but at the wrong time."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday morning that the decision by the Finance Committee to give him tax relief for expenses for work in his Caesarea residence "was justified – but at the wrong time."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday morning that the decision by the Finance Committee to give him tax relief for expenses for work in his Caesarea residence "was justified – but at the wrong time."