Tax relief on personal expenses is 'justified, but wrong time,' says Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday morning that the decision by the Finance Committee to give him tax relief for expenses for work in his Caesarea residence "was justified – but at the wrong time."
"The subject is justified that I should not be charged with a personal levy that has never been imposed on any other prime minister, which is why the Finance Committee decided that there is no one law for Netanyahu and another for all other prime ministers," Netanyahu added later on Twitter.
"The timing was not at the right time, and for that I am sorry."