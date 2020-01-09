Iran's U.N. envoy dismisses any cooperation with Trump amid sanctions - IRNA

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations dismissed as "unbelievable" what he said was President Donald Trump's call for cooperation given Washington was imposing sanctions on Tehran, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

