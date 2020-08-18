Virus czar warns restrictions ahead of Jewish Holiday season

Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said on Tuesday he opposes lockdown measures that could harm the economy in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic, said he will recommend imposing further restrictions if morbidity rates are high ahead of the Jewish High Holidays in September.
“We all thoroughly understand the difficulty associated with going out, movement and family meals,” Gamzu said during a briefing.
“At the moment its too early to talk about the specifics of the restrictions but I may recommend more significant restrictions on gathering and movement.”