Fatah claims Israel will not allow east J'lem to participate in elections

Chair of the Political Committee of the Palestinian Legislative Council Abdullah Abdullah said Israel had informed the Palestinian Authority that it would not allow the residents of east Jerusalem to vote in the elections to the Palestinian parliament.
"The possibilities currently facing the Palestinian leadership are that the international pressure exerted on Israel will enable it to hold elections, as well as the existence of a public protest in Jerusalem."
An Israeli official told Ynet in response to Abdullah's statement that Israel in fact did not respond to the Palestinian Authority's request on the matter neither positively nor negatively.