Litzman threatens to resign if closure is imposed

Kobi Nachshoni |
Published: 09.13.20 , 08:54
Housing and Construction Minister, Yaakov Litzman, informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that he would resign if a closure is imposed during the holidays, despite the alarming high infection rates throughout the country.
"In July and August, you left everything open," Litzman told Netanyahu. "You could have imposed a closure in August and avoid it."
In recent meetings, Litzman has led a firm line against the possibility of closure and also against the coronavirus projector Prof. Ronni Gamzu, whom he has accused of "wanting to overthrow the government."