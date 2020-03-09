Militant Hamas criticizes Saudi trials of members, backers

Hamas on Monday criticized the secretive criminal trials in Saudi Arabia of dozens of members and supporters of the militant Palestinian group.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The group, which rules the Gaza Strip, said Saudi authorities detained dozens of "the best of and the most elite of the Palestinian people residing in Saudi Arabia."

Hamas support rally ( Photo: AP )

A popular account on Twitter focused on the arrests and trials of dissidents reported that the Saudi government is conducting the trials before the Specialized Criminal Court, a secretive tribunal established to try terrorism cases.

The arrests intensified in 2019 and there has been no official comment from the Saudi government on either the arrests or the trials.

Ties have not been warm between Hamas, an offshoot of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, and Saudi Arabia in recent years. The Palestinian group relies more on Saudi's regional rival - Iran - for funds, weapons, and professional training.

Hamas says the detainees, among them some Jordanians, were held for "supporting the Palestinian cause." Earlier, a Hamas official explained that this means raising funds and soliciting donations.