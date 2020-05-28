Cockpit voice recorder recovered from debris of crashed Pakistani plane - spokesman

Search teams on Thursday recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of a Pakistani airliner that crashed last week, a spokesman for the airline said.

The Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 crashed last Friday into a crowded residential district of the port city of Karachi, killing 97 people on board. Two people survived.

