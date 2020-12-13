U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by the end of Q1 2021, official says

The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the chief U.S. adviser for efforts on COVID-19 vaccines said on Sunday.

