Trump tweets in Hebrew; reiterates support for Israel, Jewish people

U.S. President Donald Trump published on Monday a post in Hebrew in which he reiterates his support for Israel and the Jewish people.
"I will always stand with the State of Israel and the Jewish people," read Trump's tweet. "I strongly support their safety and security and their right to live within their historical homeland. It's time for peace!"
Trump also attached a photo of a conceptual map of Israel and a future Palestinian state as proposed in his peace plan for the Middle East.
First published: 20:49 , 01.28.20