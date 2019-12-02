PM's UK trip canceled

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned trip to the UK Tuesday, where he was to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The cancelation came after British authorities informed the prime minister's office that they would be unable to provide the needed security for the visit on such short notice while hosting the NATO summit in London.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting in Jerusalem in October ( Photo: GPO )

Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported Monday that this is the second time in recent months that Netanyahu planed snap visits to the United Kingdom to meet with American officials, requiring preparations by British security agencies, also facing a rising threat of terrorism. In September he did so to meet with Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

The premier had expected to stay in London for two days and convene with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, among other leaders though according to the report in Haaretz Neither Merkel nor Macron had responded to attempts to arrange such meeting on the summit's sidelines.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ( Photo: Reuters )

According to Israel's Channel 13 news, Netanyahu was to discuss recent developments in Iran. The Islamic Republic has reportedly breached the 2015 nuclear deal.

However, the visit is highly unusual as Netanyahu is currently serving as interim prime minister and due to the fact that Israel could go to third elections in less than a week after the scheduled trip.

On Sunday, Netanyahu slammed the European powers a day after six European states joined the INSTEX barter mechanism that was designed to circumvent U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

Netanyahu's office is reportedly considering a visit to Portugal later in the week for the Pompeo meeting.