World Holocaust Forum president: 'More than 80% of European Jews feel unsafe'

President of the World Holocaust Forum and European Jewish Congress President Dr. Moshe Kantor said in his keynote speech on Thursday at the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz that "more than 80% of European Jews feel unsafe today, and more than 40% are considering leaving Europe in the future."
"At this rate, in thirty years, there may be no Jews in Europe, what should be done?" he said.
"First of all, the Holocaust and the dangers of anti-Semitism, racism, and xenophobia must be taught. "
Dr. Cantor also said that "the word anti-Semitism must be compared to extremism, even terrorism."
First published: 15:59 , 01.23.20