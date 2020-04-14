Wall St. set for gains as JPMorgan, J&J kick off earnings

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season began in earnest with JPMorgan Chase and Johnson & Johnson offering the first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on corporate America.

Profits at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co plunged in the first quarter, as both banks set aside billions of dollars to cover potential loan losses from the pandemic.

However, their shares rose between 1.3% and 1.5% in premarket trading after plunging 29% and 41% respectively, so far this year, as the health crisis crushed business activity and halted deal-making.