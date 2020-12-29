Israel orders end to mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Tuesday that Israelis returning from abroad will no longer have to isolate themselves in state-run coronavirus quarantine hotels.
Ministers originally introduced the measure last week for Israelis returning from the UK, South Africa and Denmark over fears of a new coronavirus strain, later expanding it to all returnees from abroad.
The restriction garnered much criticism from people having to enter these hotels, with several instances of residents confronting security and IDF Home Front Command officials at the hotels over the conditions of their rooms or the efficacy of the measure.
"Everyone returning from abroad, who is allowed to enter the country, should get tested immediately and self-isolate at home for two weeks or ten days if they undergo another test on the ninth day," Edelstein said.
Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch told Ynet on Monday that since the Pfizer vaccine is considered to be effective against the new strain of COVID-19, and since vaccination of Israelis over the age of 60 or with underlying illnesses is already underway, there is no real need to send civilians to quarantine at such hotels.
According to data, more than 50% of returning travelers refuse to enter the government-run facilities and choose to quarantine at home instead after receiving a waiver from Health Ministry officials at the airport.