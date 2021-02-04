Biden to end U.S. support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

President Joe Biden will announce an end Thursday to U.S. support for a grinding five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that has deepened humanitarian suffering in the Arabian peninsula's poorest country, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The move would fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen. Biden sees the United States "playing a more active and engaged role" to end the war through talks, Sullivan said at a White House briefing.

