Police fine organizers of crowded wedding

Jerusalem police imposed 5,000 shekel fines on the organizers of an ultra-Orthodox wedding of the grandson of one of the Rebbe of the Hasidic dynasty of Belz after thousands of followers participated in the celebration in violation of health restrictions imposed by the government.
An investigation into violations of licensing laws at the venue was launched, police said.
The head of the Hassidic court Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach invited his entire congregation to attend the wedding after stating that he saw greater importance in the spiritual wellbeing of his followers than in the government dictates.