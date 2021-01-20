Health Ministry reports 8,511 new coronavirus cases

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning that 8,511 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed the previous day.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 4,142.

A coronavirus ward at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

Out of 82,930 active patients battling the disease, 1,113 are in serious condition, with 308 connected to ventilators.

The ministry also reported that 92,709 tests were conducted Tuesday, putting the contagion rate at 9.2%.

Also Wednesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reported that over 200,000 Israelis have been vaccinated for coronavirus the previous day.

According to Edelstein, 2,272,000 Israelis have already received their first dose and 550,000 their second.

"With this pace, we will beat the mutation," he said.

A woman vaccinated for coronavirus at a retirement home in Netanya ( Photo: Reuters )

Edelstein on Tuesday ordered Health Ministry DG Prof. Hezi Levy, who oversees the vaccination campaign, to raise daily inoculations to 250,000.

Ministers Tuesday voted to extend the full nationwide lockdown until the end of January as the country for the first time saw 10,000 coronavirus infections in one day.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the cabinet meeting proposed to extend the lockdown until Sunday, January 31, with most ministers supporting the proposal. Netanyahu said the extension of the lockdown will aid the expansion of the vaccination campaign.

A police checkpoint in central Israel enforcing lockdown travel restrictions ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

"We need to make an effort to boost vaccination drive, and for that to happen we need to extend the lockdown. We need to buy time, while there is a lockdown, it is possible to vaccinate millions. We need to go wherever there is a lag in vaccinations 'with a hammer' - the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities - until all of us are vaccinated," he said.