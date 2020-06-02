Netanyahu to meet with W.Bank settlement leaders to discuss U.S. peace plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday was set to meet with the heads of the Yesha council, an umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, to discuss their objections to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

A major part of the meeting was expected to address the issue of enclaves that is causing concern among residents.

According to the plan, 19 localities are expected to remain isolated with a Palestinian state surrounding them on all sides with only a narrow access path connecting between them and Israel.