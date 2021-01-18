Israel's vaccination drive inoculates over 2 million Israelis

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Monday that Israel's vaccination drive already inoculated 2.1 million Israelis against the coronavirus, with some 152,000 receiving the vaccine on Sunday.

According to Edelstein, about 72,000 received the first dose, while 80,000 received the second dose on Sunday.

