Israel's vaccination drive inoculates over 2 million Israelis

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Monday that Israel's vaccination drive already inoculated 2.1 million Israelis against the coronavirus, with some 152,000 receiving the vaccine on Sunday.
According to Edelstein, about 72,000 received the first dose, while 80,000 received the second dose on Sunday.
"So far we have vaccinated over 2.1 million people with the first dose and over 300,000 with the second dose," Edelstein said. "At the same time, the burden on the hospitals is enormous. Keep to the guidelines, they were written in blood!"