AG clarifies, closure not condition to legally restrict demonstrations

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit clarified that he did not state at any stage that the closure of the economy was a prerequisite to legally restrict demonstrations. In the announcement, Mandelblit added that he "insisted that in a situation where the number of infections is so great that a general closure is needed, it would be legally justified to significantly limit demonstrations, prayers or any other activity related to the gatherings."
Mandelblit also said that the demonstrations near the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem would be limited to 2,000 participants.