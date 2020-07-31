Channels
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

Associated Press |
Published: 07.31.20 , 23:56
A federal appeals court on Friday tossed the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial, finding that the judge who oversaw the case didn't sufficiently vet jurors for biases.
"But make no mistake: Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution," the judges said.
The April 15, 2013, attack killed three people and injured more than 260 others.