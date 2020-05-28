Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged killing by police

Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen in a widely circulated video growing limp and lifeless as a white officer knelt on his neck.
The video, taken by an onlooker to Monday night's fatal encounter between police and George Floyd, 46, showed him lying face down and handcuffed, gasping for air and groaning for help, repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe."
The second day of demonstrations, accompanied by looting, began hours after Mayor Jacob Frey called on prosecutors to file criminal charges against the white policeman shown in the video clip pinning Floyd to the street