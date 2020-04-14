President Rivlin issues second apology over breaking anti-coronavirus rules

President Reuven Rivlin took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue another apology for breaking the lockdown rules set by authorities for the holiday of Passover.
In his tweet, Rivlin said he was hesitant whether to come up with another post as the holiday continued, adding that "sometimes, it is better to speak out and accept the anger face-on."
The president said his decision to spend the traditional Seder dinner with one of his daughters, after authorities urged younger citizens to refrain from visiting elderly relatives in this time, was wrong and "had no justification."