Biden criticizes Trump over slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump's promised swift coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations and warned it could take years before the bulk of Americans receive the necessary shots.

Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, said some 2 million people have been vaccinated, well short of the 20 million Republican Trump had promised by the end of the year.

At the current rate, "it's going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people," Biden said.