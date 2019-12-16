In first, Israel and Montenegro ink multi-million defense deal

For the first time in history, Israel and Montenegro signed a major, multi-million-dollar defense contract, the Ministry of Defense confirmed Monday.

The Government-to-Government contract with the Balkan state had been signed on Sunday and is reportedly worth some $35 million.

The agreement was signed in Tel Aviv, with Montenegrin Defense Minister Pedrag Boscovic spearheading the country's delegation to Israel.

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems will supply the NATO member state with its high-tech Remote Control Weapon Stations (RCWS)

According to Elbit official website, RCWS is a third-generation, high-precision, multi-purpose weapon system for small and mid-caliber weapons.

The weapons are installed on combat vehicles to allow the gunner stay inside the armored hull while firing.

Remote Controlled Weapon Station ( Photo: Elbit Systems )

The RCWS purchased by Montenegro will be mounted on its new U.S.-made Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.

Chief of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate with Israel's Ministry of Defense Yair Kulas, said the deal reflected both Israel's excellent relations with Montenegro, and the capacity of 'Israeli defense innovation' to aid Israel's allies.



