Anti-Netanyahu bloc wins contorl over key Knesset panel, serving blow to his gov't bid

The anti-Netanyahu bloc won control over Knesset’s Arrangements Committee on Monday.
The Islamist Ra’am party voted against the Likud proposal on the makeup of the committee, knocking down the ruling party's version, and backed Yesh Atid's composition instead which led to its approval.
The Arrangements Committee, the first Knesset committee to be formed after an election, controls the legislative agenda in the new parliament until a new government is formed. This includes determining what other parliamentary committees will be formed and who will serve on them.