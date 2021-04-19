Anti-Netanyahu bloc wins contorl over key Knesset panel, serving blow to his gov't bid

The Islamist Ra’am party voted against the Likud proposal on the makeup of the committee, knocking down the ruling party's version, and backed Yesh Atid's composition instead which led to its approval.

The Islamist Ra’am party voted against the Likud proposal on the makeup of the committee, knocking down the ruling party's version, and backed Yesh Atid's composition instead which led to its approval.

The Islamist Ra’am party voted against the Likud proposal on the makeup of the committee, knocking down the ruling party's version, and backed Yesh Atid's composition instead which led to its approval.