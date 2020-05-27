Italy records 117 new coronavirus deaths, 584 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 117 on Wednesday, against 78 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases climbed to 584 from 397 on Tuesday.
The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,072, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.
The number of confirmed cases amounts to 231,139, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Brazil, Russia, Spain and Britain.