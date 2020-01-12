Foreign minister postpones Dubai visit over security concern

Foreign Minister Israel Katz has postponed a visit to Dubai this month due to security concerns, diplomats said on Sunday, linking the decision to spiraling Iran-U.S. tensions.

Katz had been scheduled to attend Expo 2020 Dubai in mid-January but "on the instruction of security officials" would defer the visit, an Israeli diplomat said, without giving a new date.

