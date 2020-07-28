Report: Explosion in Iran's Kermanshah province, no casualties reported

An explosion has set a fuel tank on fire in Iran's western province of Kermanshah on Tuesday, Iran's Mizan news agency reported, in the latest in a series of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.
"An explosion in a fuel tank occurred in Dolat Abad industrial area parking area," Mizan said, but there were no reports of casualties.Iran's Student News Agency ISNA said fuel tanks were exploded that caused a major fire in the area.
A video of the incident published by Mizan showed plumes of dense black smoke billowing into the air.