Affiliation of terrorist squad who infiltrated Israel still unknown

The IDF Spokesperson Unit stated on Monday that the affiliation of the group of militants who tried placing explosives along the border fence with Syria on the Golan Heights is still unknown, "though we do know there are forces who work for Iranian interests in the area."
Additionally, it was stated that "as of yet, there is no known connection between Hezbollah and this incident," yet the IDF cannot refute a connection for the time being.
Following the incident, the IDF would continue to maintain high alert in the northern region.
First published: 08:21 , 08.03.20