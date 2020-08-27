Russia sets up 'reserve police' to help Belarus leader if needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Kremlin had set up a "reserve police force" to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, although it would not be deployed unless unrest there got out of control, Interfax news agency reported.

