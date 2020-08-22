Channels
Italy posts more than 1,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since mid-May

Reuters |
Published: 08.22.20 , 18:41
Italy reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since May when the government eased its rigid lockdown measures.
Italy, one of Europe's worst-hit countries, managed to contain the outbreak after a peak in deaths and cases between March and April.
However, it has seen a steady increase in infections over the last month, with experts blaming gatherings of people associated with holidays and nightlife.