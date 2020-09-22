Israel’s UN envoy walks out in protest of Erdogan’s ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations walked out of the General Assembly in protest of comments by Turkey’s president against the Jewish state.
“Erdogan continues to spout anti-Semitic and false statements against Israel. It is important that the world recognizes the double moral standard he has lived by for many years,” said Erdan.
Erdogan has lambasted the “dirty hands that reaches the privacy of Jerusalem’s” holy places and said he would not support any peace proposal opposed by the Palestinians.