Top UAE security official says there are 'assurances' annexation will not happen

Director of Policy Planning Department at UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Jamal Al Musharakh said on Tuesday that his country received assurances from U.S. and Israeli officials that the annexation of West Bank settlements would not take place.

