Top UAE security official says there are 'assurances' annexation will not happen

Director of Policy Planning Department at UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Jamal Al Musharakh said on Tuesday that his country received assurances from U.S. and Israeli officials that the annexation of West Bank settlements would not take place.
However, in a press briefing he added that "peace with Israel will not collapse if there is annexation."
"It is intended not only for the benefit of both countries but also for the benefit of the Palestinians and the Middle East," he said. "It is to say that there is room for innovation, education, a future of hope for youth so that they do not grow up in an area of conflict. We want to promote peace, hope and prosperity."