Iran FM dismisses Trump's tweet Tehran behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Iran’s foreign minister on Thursday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s allegations that Iran was behind the recent rocket attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.
"Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.
Trump, without giving evidence, said on Twitter on Wednesday that the rockets that landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, were from Iran and "we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq."
"Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," Trump said.