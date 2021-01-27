Police break up illegal gatherings in Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit

Police broke up a wedding with dozens of guests in Beit Shemesh on Wednesday and handed fines to the participants.
Officers who arrived at the scene to enforce coronavirus regulations were attacked by guests who threw eggs and stones at them. They also spotted an educational institution that operated illegally at the site.
Also on Wednesday, police found a yeshiva in the ultra-Orthodox town of Beitar Illit that operated in violation of health regulations. Officers levied a NIS-5,000 fine on a man who was in charge of the institution, which hosted dozens of students.
When the officers left, rioters blocked a road. Police arrived and handed them fines.