British coronavirus mutation is spreading in Israel - coronavirus czar

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash presented to the government data showing the speed in which the British coronavirus mutation is spreading in Israel.
To date, about 30 definite mutation cases have been identified in Israel, which in turn infected 189 others. Analyzing their contact chains leads to many hundreds of possible patients across the country said Ash.
Additionally, evidence of the mutated virus strain - such as an abnormally fast infection rate - have cropped up in several localities throughout the country.
First published: 18:15 , 01.05.21