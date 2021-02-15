PM, Gantz again spar over economy reopening during cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz once again sparred over the reopening of the economy during a coronavirus cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.
"We need to reopen carefully. There are economic problems, so we have built an economic plan that [Blue & White} are not willing to work with. The answer is not to reopen but to find the right balance while gradually reopening," said Netanyahu.
Gantz replied that Blue & White are not against the economic plan but against the "election bribery," referring to the fact that the government's plan entails full reopening two weeks before the national vote on March 23.