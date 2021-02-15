PM, Gantz again spar over economy reopening during cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz once again sparred over the reopening of the economy during a coronavirus cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz once again sparred over the reopening of the economy during a coronavirus cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz once again sparred over the reopening of the economy during a coronavirus cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.