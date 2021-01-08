N Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites U.S. hostility

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened on Friday to expand his nuclear arsenal and develop more sophisticated atomic weapons systems, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether it abandons its hostile policy.

Kim's comments made Friday during a key ruling party meeting was seen as an effort to apply pressure on the incoming government of President-elect Joe Biden, who is to take office later this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that Kim says "key to establishing new relations between (North Korea) and the United States is whether the United States withdraws its hostile policy" on North Korea.

