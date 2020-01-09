Lebanon grills ex-Nissan boss Ghosn on Israel visit

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who has fled to Lebanon, is questioned over a formal legal complaint filed against him by a group of Lebanese lawyers who accuse him of "normalization" with Israel over a visit he made there in 2008.
Ghosn said he had made the trip as a French citizen and an executive of Renault to sign a contract with a state-backed firm to sell electric vehicles, and had been obliged to go because the board had requested it.
He said apologized for the trip, during which he met then-prime minister Ehud Olmert, and said he had not meant to hurt the people of Lebanon.
First published: 13:46 , 01.09.20