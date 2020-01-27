U.S. army investigating plane crash in Taliban-held area

The U.S. military said Monday that it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for U.S. Central Command, said that it remained unclear whose aircraft was involved in the crash.

