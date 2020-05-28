Universities and schools in coronavirus hot spots to open Sunday, ministers decide

Institutions of higher education and schools in areas that had experienced an increased spread of coronavirus will be reopened on Sunday under Health Ministry restrictions requiring the use of facial masks and a cap of no more than 50 people allowed in one space.
The decision was made on Thursday by the ministers of Health, Education, and higher learning despite incidents of COVID-19 detected in some schools with a Jerusalem high school closed after six students and teachers tested positive for the virus.
The ministers also decided to allow youth movements to resume their activity and religious seminaries to re-open.